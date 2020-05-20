Ronan Farrow responds to Matt Lauer's fact-checking allegations

Ronan Farrow has fired back at Matt Lauer after the newsman accused him of failing to properly fact-check claims made in his book about the former Today host.
Nell Gunn RT @TheView: MATT LAUER RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS IN OP-ED: The disgraced former NBC anchor blasted Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his sexual… 38 seconds ago
The View MATT LAUER RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS IN OP-ED: The disgraced former NBC anchor blasted Ronan Farrow’s reporting about… https://t.co/Q1peJYdSFj 3 minutes ago
The Loop #RonanFarrow has responded to #MattLauer's recent op-ed criticizing Farrow's reporting https://t.co/kv6eu9zYLT 6 minutes ago
All American Girl Matt Lauer Responds To Ronan Farrow's Book Creepily https://t.co/IbvpGZvZm6 @TheVGBlog #AAG #AAG2020 24 minutes ago
ProudNationalist⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Mediaite: Ronan Farrow Responds to Matt Lauer's Critique of Catch and Kill https://t.co/EryWokAsCa 24 minutes ago
Mediaite Ronan Farrow Responds to Matt Lauer's Critique of Catch and Kill https://t.co/EryWokAsCa 25 minutes ago
USA TODAY Life Matt Lauer attacks Ronan Farrow over sexual misconduct investigation that led to his firing https://t.co/kFDlRKxWyK 33 minutes ago
Victory Girls Blog Matt Lauer Responds To Ronan Farrow’s Book Creepily https://t.co/o6WvffXvpK 36 minutes ago