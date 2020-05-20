Otsego County board meets virtually

The Otsego County Board of Representatives met Wednesday morning to discuss how to fill the budget gap.

Board met via facebook live this morning talking about consideration of nearly 60 lay-offs.

The county has a 12.2 million dollar gap in its budget.

Sales tax is down around 30 percent.

County reps say they are owed 4.9 mllion dollars in state and federal reimbursement back payments.

The national association of counties says 800,000 government jobs have been lost nationwide during the pandemic.

Otsego county is looking at 59 layoffs in total.

Moving into the next couple of months county reps say they will look at ways to cut costs in running the county government.

