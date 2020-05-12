Late Night On Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Habit

🃏Harleen Quinzel🃏 RT @nytimes: Here's a rundown of the highlights worth watching from late-night TV https://t.co/GgHeJnKNmI 3 minutes ago

Jessica PoveaMaciel RT @washingtonpost: In Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine, late-night hosts see "a cry for help" https://t.co/v79wmOiOMQ 14 minutes ago

Cannoneer No. 4 RT @BoSnerdley: In Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine, late-night hosts see ‘a cry for help’ https://t.co/prEVAV5gjP >><> Um. Late night TV… 23 minutes ago

Earl Greene Late night hosts are mixed on Nancy Pelosi 'fat-shaming' Trump, agree his hydroxychloroquine use is idiotic https://t.co/DkSd5ABFqg 30 minutes ago

Pierre F. Lherisson 🚦👹 Best of Late Night #Jimmy #Kimmel Calls #Trump a ‘#Hydroxymoron’After President Trump told the press he was taki… https://t.co/tDg7QSc7SD 2 hours ago

Roslyn Walker Late-night hosts see 'a cry for help' in Trump chloroquine use: https://t.co/rNxS8bfbnY 2 hours ago

Lưu Thị Liên Tiên Late-night hosts see 'a cry for help' in Trump chloroquine use: https://t.co/661LxHUyzJ 2 hours ago