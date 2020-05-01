Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump 'Considering' Holding G-7 At Camp David

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Trump 'Considering' Holding G-7 At Camp David
President Trump tweeted about G-7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus, Trump visits Camp David, Biden talks to 'Morning Joe': 5 things to know Friday

President Trump to visit Camp David, Joe Biden to address sexual assault accusation on 'Morning Joe'...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump retreats to Camp David for a working weekend

President Trump retreated to Camp David on Friday evening for a working weekend. In the capital,...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

keyword41

Friedrich Misensky RT @kimarie93: 🥁💯🥁Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in person at Camp David this summer https://t.co/zZAqnYd0IP 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump [Video]

'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies ‘will be on’. Trump said that it will take place ‘primarily at the White..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published