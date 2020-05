Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Kolkata Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published 10 hours ago Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Kolkata Super cyclone Amphan on May 20 made landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands. Kolkata also witnessed the fury of Amphan. West Bengal's capital was battered with uprooted trees and electric poles. City was also heavily water logged post the high intensity cyclone. 0

