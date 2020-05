Odisha IMD Director, HR Biswas informed that cyclone Amphan crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It crossed as a very severe cyclonic storm.

While crossing its wind speed was 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Now it's located 35 km northeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), 70 km south of Kolkata, 95 km east-northeast of Digha."