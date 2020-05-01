Keeping middle seat vacant is not viable: Hardeep Singh Puri

As airlines brace up to resume domestic operations from May 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that keeping middle seat vacant to ensure social distancing is not viable.

"It's not viable to keep the middle seat vacant.

Even if you keep middle seat vacant you'll still have a situation where prescribed distance for social distancing isn't followed," said Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri.

"We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable," he further added.