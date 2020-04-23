PM Oli: Nepal will reclaim Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura from India

Global  

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday asserted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, as his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as Nepalese territory.

Addressing Parliament, Oli said the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there.

Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army.

The prime minister asserted that the Nepal government will make political and diplomatic efforts to reclaim the territory.

Oli also expressed the hope that India will follow the path of truth, shown by Satya Meva Jayate, which is mentioned in the Ashoka Chakra, the national symbol of India.

The prime minister's remarks came a day after the Cabinet headed by him endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under Nepal's territory.

Nepal's ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers have also tabled a special resolution in Parliament demanding return of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh to Nepal.

India and Nepal are at a row after the Indian side issued a new political map incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border in October last year.

The tension further escalated after India inaugurated the road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar, a holy pilgrimage site situated at Tibet, China that passes through the territory belonging to Nepal.

Nepal approves new map including Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura amidst border row with India

The move announced by foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali came weeks after he said that efforts...
IndiaTimes - Published

Nepal clears new map, includes Indian territories

Nepal's cabinet has endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under...
IndiaTimes - Published


