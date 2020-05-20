Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU Commission VP

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 08:13s - Published
Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens', warns EU Commission VP
Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU Commission VP
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PascalMILLOT06

MILLOT Pascal RT @MargSchinas: Tonight in ‘Global Conversation’ with @euronews on opening European tourism and travel sectors, kickstarting the economy a… 7 hours ago

CitizenCX

Citizen Experience Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU Commission VP https://t.co/amViuXmVv6 via @akwyz 8 hours ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens&quot;, warns EU Commission VP https://t.co/UGAJjBibcZ 8 hours ago

euronews

euronews “There’s no room for discrimination” as Europe's tourism opens up, says EU Commission Vice President @MargSchinas.… https://t.co/WJyH0IEsLx 9 hours ago

euusrelations

Committee on EU-US Relations RT @MattHCunliffe: While nat. borders can legally be re-introduced in crises, there‘d be no need if the #EU had the capacity to act as one… 10 hours ago

MattHCunliffe

Matthew H-Cunliffe 🇪🇺🇺🇸 While nat. borders can legally be re-introduced in crises, there‘d be no need if the #EU had the capacity to act as… https://t.co/qSkUVRBC0r 11 hours ago

FACTDROP

FACTDROP Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief https://t.co/dHttks5k5P https://t.co/c2yvpF04iY 13 hours ago

FranzK41367609

Franz K RT @BrexitBetrayed: Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief https://t.co/Vpw1oJIipo 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief [Video]

Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief

Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 08:13Published