Failed dams lead to flooded highway in Michigan Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 hours ago Failed dams lead to flooded highway in Michigan Highway 20 in Midland, Michigan is totally flooded due to two failed upstream dams, leading to an overflow of the Tittabawassee River on Wednesday (March 20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this