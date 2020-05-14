Global  

Oliver Dowden: Premier League may resume in mid-June

Oliver Dowden: Premier League may resume in mid-June

Oliver Dowden: Premier League may resume in mid-June

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says the Government are holding regular meetings with health experts and sports officials to help sporting events such as the Premier League return to action by mid June.

Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier League's plans to resume the season in June was given a boost after the secretary of...
Sport24.co.za | British government eyes mid-June Premier League return

Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful the Premier League can resume by mid-June...
All you need to know from the May 20 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 20 coronavirus briefing

NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned people against using commercially available antibody tests, while Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discussed plans to help sporting events..

Football could return to our screens by mid-June [Video]

Football could return to our screens by mid-June

Oliver Dowden says football could return to our screens by mid-June. The culture secretary said it all depends on public health and club discussions, adding 'they're making good progress'. Report by..

