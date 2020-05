Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal social media account.

The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic is a new initiative aimed at promoting "health and economic experts and discussing a global response to the global COVID-19 pandemic." Stars including Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and David Oyelowo will turn over their social media accounts to "frontline workers, health, economic and other experts.

Experts will share their perspectives - grounded in data, science and facts - and talk about why a global response to this pandemic is so crucial."