According to Business Insider, cable news outlet Fox News has drawn criticism over its handling of the coronavirus.

A large demographic block of older viewers who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

President Trump thinks Fox has been way too critical of him and his handling of the corona pandemic.

He recently expressed a longing for the days of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Ailes built the network through a pioneering vision on the power of television and its role in American life.