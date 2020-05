Car Can't Quite Slip Through Tight Fit Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:37s - Published 11 minutes ago Car Can't Quite Slip Through Tight Fit Occurred on May 19, 2020 / Dzerzhinsk, Russia Info from Licensor: One car hits another that is pulled to the side of the road and flips, involving a third vehicle in the accident. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Car Slams Into Truck Trying to Fit Through Tight Gap



Occurred on April 22, 2020 / St Petersburg, Russia Info from Licensor: "A fast driver crashes into truck, luckily they did not receive serious injuries." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago