Midmorning With Aundrea - May 20, 2020 (Part 1)

We'l aundrea self: good morning and welcome to mid morning.

We're starting at home this morning with a really important topic that you've been hearing a lot about, and that is this illness that is possibly linked to covid-19 that's showing up in children across the country.

And there's actually been a case in the state of mississippi.

Dr. keith watson, our pediatrician, who would love to turn to for information is joing us this morning.

Thanks dr. watson.

Dr. keith watson: good morning.

Aundrea self: so tell us, first of all, i heard last week that the cdc had sent some alerts and some guidance to pediatricians across the country about this illness, that's being called mis-c.

So has your office received this information?

Dr. keith watson: yeah, it's gone out.

It's gone out nationally of what to look for and what to watch for.

Aundrea self: okay.

So before we get to what to watch for, what is this illness and what should parents be thinking about?

Dr. keith watson: all right, so this illness bears a very striking resemblance to something called kawasaki's disease.

Now, whether it's the classic disease or it's just something very similar, it seems a little bit more than coincidental to me.

So personal opinion, but it's an autoimmune type illness.

So it's where your own immune system attacks your body and the symptoms are usually very specific and very dramatic.

Dr. keith watson: there's a very high fever typically for four or five days, at least.

And then it progresses to very red, bloodshot eyes, cracked red, swollen lips, tongue, and a pretty distinctive rash.

And you usually see it on the hands and the legs, and there can be a pretty severe peeling of the skin kind of like a peeling sunburn.

Those are the typical symptoms of kawasaki's disease in this mis.

Aundrea self: so i think one of the things that has people alarmed is that there's a possible connection to covid-19 that children who at some point have been exposed to coronavirus, this is the way it presents itself in them perhaps weeks later.

Dr. keith watson: correct.

Now, this could be a two hour discussion.

I know we don't have that, so i'll be as brief as i can.

Aundrea self: we do not.

Dr. keith watson: most autoimmune illnesses, they're a condition where your own immune system attacks your own body and those tend to have triggers.

Now, in many cases, we don't know what those triggers are, but one of the strong beliefs in the medical world with these types of illnesses is, is that some kind of underlying illness or trigger affects you and then causes this to arise.

And viruses and illnesses are always felt to be one of those strong triggers.

Dr. keith watson: and you and i were discussing just before we came on that in 2005, so 15 years ago, there was a study at oxford university concerning kawasaki syndrome and some of the possible triggers.

And one of the triggers that they found there was a high probability, they were connected was coronaviruses.

Dr. keith watson: now, this particular coronavirus that's hit the us right now is a new strain.

So i'm not saying covid-19 was known 15 years ago, but coronaviruses in general have been around for long, long, long periods of time.

And there seems to be a link between those and kawasaki's.

Aundrea self: so does this mean that if your child has been exposed to coronavirus or around someone with coronavirus, that you can expect that they will develop these symptoms?

Is that the case?

Dr. keith watson: no.

Kawasaki syndrome is not contagious.

You don't catch kawasaki's.

Now, if you have coronavirus, your risk is increased.

For example, if i go walk through my yard and i walked through poison ivy, i may or may not get it.

But if i do get it just because i get it, i'm not going to give poison ivy to my family.

It's not a contagious condition.

Aundrea self: okay.

Let's go back to those symptoms and the ones that you talked about seem really, really severe.

So the important thing for people to realize that these will be very pronounced symptoms. this is not going to be mild things that parents are seeing, right?

Dr. keith watson: yeah, yeah.

This mis or kawasaki's or whatever we want to call it.

You're not going to sneeze.

You're not going to have sniffles.

You're going to have a very pronounced fever with really no other symptoms for several days.

Dr. keith watson: typically, you have fever for five days at least, then the development of the eyes and the lips and the rashes and the peeling skin and the aches, and those kinds of things.

So yeah, this is not something that someone's going to miss.

Aundrea self: so my question now is, is the protocol the same for coronavirus?

When we're hearing healthcare professionals saying, "don't go t the doctor, call first.

Is that what they should do or if i'm a parent and my child is exhibiting these type symptoms that are going to be pretty scary to me, do we go to the er?

Dr. keith watson: i don't think you necessarily need to go to the emergency room.

Kawasaki syndrome, this sounds weird to say on camera, but it's not an emergency in that instant.

Obviously, if you don't get medical care, it can progress and there's complications.

So if your child has had covid-19 and then you start to see these symptoms arise, call your doctor and see what he would directly i you to do.

Aundrea self: okay.

The other thing to note also is that the research is ongoing about this.

There's still a lot about even coronavirus we don't know about, but specifically this situation involving children.

Aundrea self: we appreciate your perspective and just trying to keep us updated on the latest information, dr. watson.

Dr. keith watson: you're very welcome, everyone needs a little advice.

Some help from time to time.

And there is no time like the present.

Local author bj hyman is here this morning with her recommendations for books so see you through and lift you up.

Here's as the page turns.

Bj hyman here.

Today we're going to be talking about a style of book that a lot of people feel a little on the anxious side about, self-help.

But a lot of these books can bring a lot of benefit to your life if you're willing to read and actually do the work.

Bj hyman: the first one that i'm going to talk about is called feel the fear and do it anyway by susan jeffers.

The title, it says it all.

She works you through what you're actually afraid of, what your fears are and then how to keep that fear from stopping you.

This book came to me at a wonderful time in my life, just the perfect time.

And it has helped me.

Just following the precepts as i've gotten older, i've continued following this.

And i first read this book when i was... it was 1996.

Bj hyman: the second book that we're going to talk about is your best year ever: a 5 step plan for achieving your best goal by michael hyatt.

Now, this is actually a book that i got as an advanced reader copy.

It was totally worth it.

He helps you focus on your most important goals, and then once you've narrowed to the most important goals, how to make a plan to achieve those goals within a year.

It is a really good book for getting things done.

Bj hyman: the next one that i want to talk to you about is the life changing magic of tidying up by marie kondo.

Now, in our consumer focused life, we can all end up with more than we really need.

This book, the basic concept of this book is to go through those items in your life, and if it doesn't spark joy, you thank it for the service it gave you and then you set it free.

It's a difficult concept to be able to let go of items that you feel somehow still have value.

She helps you through the process.

Personally, i've actually read this book, i'd say eight, nine times, just a little hint, sometimes it's not things that need to be let go of.

Bj hyman: the last book that i'm going to talk to you about is what a time to be alone by chidera eggerue.

Now, while i take points off for her going off on a couple of political tangents through, in two different places in the book, the rest of this book is gold.

It's just like you've got a best friend that really has everything together, and she is the person that can tell you, "listen, tha person doesn't respect you don't hang out with them anymore."

She i completely and totally honest about so many things.

It's definitely a bookthat i would highly recommend.

Bj hyman: it's really hard for me out of all of these books to pick a favorite, because feel the fear and do it anyway teaches you how to overcome anxieties and fears so that you can live your life, your best year ever it helps you set goals and follow through, the life changing magic of tidying up teaches you how to let go of things, and what a time to be alone is about relationships that you should probably let go and others that you should embrace.

Bj hyman: that's my list for this week.

As always, you can find my books on amazon.

If you want to talk to me or ask me anything about books that i should be reading, that you want me to talk about.

Email me at [email protected] .com.

Until next time, happy reading.

Creative summer ideas from the girl scouts, heart of the south.

Find out aundrea self: welcome back to mid morning, everyone.

You know, girl scouts everywhere look forward to the summer so they can go to camp, and things are a little different this year, but camp is not canceled.

Here to tell us more about that is emily hutchinson from the girl scouts, heart of the south with information on camp crate.

Hey, thanks for joining us, emily.

We appreciate it.

Emily h.: hi.

Aundrea self: so tell us about this camp crates program and how this all came together.

Emily h.: okay.

Well, as many people know, the majority of our summer camps and summer camp programs have been canceled or put on hold for now, just due to everything going on in the world.

But we kind of have shifted gears pretty quickly.

And our team came up with a really amazing idea to kind of still make connections with our girls over the summer.

So we have come up with the camp crates, like what you had said a minute ago.

Aundrea self: mm-hmm .

So the great thing about camp crates is that you're opening this up to girls who are not enrolled in girl scouts, right?

Emily h.: that is correct.

So in our summer camps, you don't have to be a girl scout to come.

So our summer camp program this year, camp crates, is open to any girl.

They don't have to be a girl scout.

Aundrea self: all right.

So tell us how it works.

As i understand, they're going to get boxes of surprises all summer.

I love these.

Emily h.: yes.

So i have a little sample of what they're going to get in their first crate.

So there is a series, it's four boxes.

So each week in the month of june, you're going to get a camp crate mailed to your door.

And then you're just going to open it up for fun surprises.

And i'll go ahead and kind of give you some details about the very first box.

And this one is called all things camp.

And all things camp includes all things camp.

Emily h.: so in that, we've included a really cool backpack.

I'm pretty excited about that.

We've also included some of our iconic things that we do at camp and games that we play.

So we have included water balloons, which is going to be super cool.

We've also included a pack of cards.

And we included a flashlight, which is one of your essentials you need to pack in your backpack when you're going anywhere.

We've included a postcard that you can use to write at home, or to write our campers or other that you want, or write just mom or grandma or somebody like that.

And we also have a really cool game we play at camp, which is called the cup game.

So i've included little miniature cups that you can play the cup game with your family.

Aundrea self: okay.

Emily h.: and then you have dice.

You have glow sticks, you have geo-caching information that we have included in our box as well, as well as some glitter and some other surprises that i'm not going to give out on this call.

Aundrea self: oh, wow.

Emily h.: i know.

But generally, what happens is, you'll get a box once a week, and then you'll also have printed instructions for everything in your box.

So you don't want to just get a box.

And then there's all this random stuff.

Aundrea self: well, what do i do with all this stuff?

Emily h.: right.

So we've included printed instructions on, for example, for this box, you'll have dice and know how to play different games with your family, water balloons, and games you can play, instructions on really cool campy stuff, just to kind of get you started.

And throughout the entire series, it'll continue to go.

So the next great is a craft crate, which includes a bunch of crafts, along with printed directions.

And then we have a nature know how, so that you kind of get outdoors and learn about nature, which is really what camp is about.

Aundrea self: right.

If you were at- emily h.: and then our very last crate- aundrea self: mm-hmm .

Emily h.: our very last crate is like a final campfire where we kind of bring it all together, kind of teach them on the skills on how to make a campfire with the different members of their family, obviously.

But it's just a- aundrea self: you'll actually end the whole program with an actual camp in your backyard.

Emily h.: yes.

We have some suggestions for families, because this is open to anybody in the united states, not even just our area.

So there may be girls that live in a metro area that can't just make a campfire.

So we've included instructions on how they can still be involved.

But also, we have google classroom set up, where they can watch videos from our staff, as well as be on zoomalongs with us.

So if this included, like one day is ice cream in a bag.

You get online with us, and we will, as together a group, make ice cream in a bag.

Aundrea self: i love it.

It'll be just like being at camp.

I love this.

So how do campers and girls who are not girl scouts, get these boxes?

What do we need to do?

Emily h.: so you will go online to girlscoutshs.org, and there'll be a little ribbon at the top that says camp crates.

Purchase one now.

You just click on that and it goes into the information first.

So parents can kind of read up on each crate and the process and what's in the crate.

And then they can just simply click the purchase now button, and then go from there.

Aundrea self: it's pretty affordable, right?

Emily h.: yeah.

So for the series of four crates, it's $120.

So that's basically $30 per box.

So yeah, i would call it really affordable.

Aundrea self: well, it sounds fun.

So can people go online and start getting them now?

Emily h.: yes.

The deadline for the orders is may the 26th.

So they definitely want to go and order them now.

Aundrea self: oh, that's coming up.

So you can go ahead and get started.

Well, it sounds like a fun summer, even though you can't go to actual camp, you can do it at home.

They'll have access to camp leaders and just culminate it all with an actual camping out event.

Aundrea self: emily, thanks so much for being here and sharing it.

Camp crates with girl scouts.

We