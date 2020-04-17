Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021.

HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's characters.

According to Business Insider, fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two years since the theatrical version disappointed.

Snyder exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy.

He was replaced by Joss Whedon who did extensive reshoots Snyder loyalists claimed significantly altered his original vision.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually coming to HBO Max in 2021

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually coming to HBO Max in 2021
Polygon - Published Also reported by •The VergeBusiness InsiderJust JaredArs TechnicaSeattle TimesDNAengadgetIndependent


HBO Max will release Zack Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’

WarnerMedia announced today that director Zack Snyder’s version of “Justice League” will be...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •MashableSeattle TimesReutersLainey Gossip



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GenfTapia

genf tapia RT @ComicBookDebate: BREAKING: Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is coming to HBO MAX in 2021 https://t.co/J6W7vBskI7 3 seconds ago

RektTenebris

Benji 🦇 RT @getFANDOM: New 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' tidbits • Snyder has never seen the theatrical version • Coming in 2021 to HBO Max • Po… 4 seconds ago

master_charlie

Carlos Argüelles RT @ComicBook: Zack Snyder says his cut of #JusticeLeague will include a lot more character development. https://t.co/q4RT0xs42I #JusticeLe… 5 seconds ago

arnold_gradilla

Arnold Gradilla RT @ComicBookDebate: Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE https://t.co/HNHgKuJpL5 6 seconds ago

chrchaves

chrchaves @Salazar1085 It's happening, supuestamente HBO va a streamearla https://t.co/wG4Az4t3AI 7 seconds ago

toshtastic79

Paul Lyons RT @LightsCameraPod: Zack Snyder on the Snyder Cut of 'Justice League': "It will be an entirely new thing... You probably saw one-fourth of… 7 seconds ago

dajoker36

Bitch; See You 2022. RT @HenryCavillNews: BREAKING: Zack Snyder confirms with the help of Henry Cavill that the original version of Justice League is coming to… 8 seconds ago

So_Kurrupt

Kurrupt Gaming 🎮 RT @IGN: Zack Snyder's Justice League, the fabled "Snyder Cut" of the 2017 film, is officially coming to HBO Max in 2021. #ReleasingTheSnyd… 9 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

J.J. Abrams producing 'Justice League Dark' series for HBO Max [Video]

J.J. Abrams producing 'Justice League Dark' series for HBO Max

Abrams is adapting the popular comic book into a series for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:05Published
J.J. Abrams Producing 'Justice League Dark' Series for HBO Max [Video]

J.J. Abrams Producing 'Justice League Dark' Series for HBO Max

J.J. Abrams Producing 'Justice League Dark' Series for HBO Max Abrams is adapting the popular comic book into a series for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The new series will air exclusively on HBO's new..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published