Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021.

HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's characters.

According to Business Insider, fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two years since the theatrical version disappointed.

Snyder exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy.

He was replaced by Joss Whedon who did extensive reshoots Snyder loyalists claimed significantly altered his original vision.