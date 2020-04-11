Global  

Brazil record 1,000 deaths in a single day

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:04s
Brazil now has the third highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus , as the pandemic escalates in Latin America.

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Brazil reports a record 1,000 deaths in a single day https://t.co/UGloMgCjfN 1 hour ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @WashTimes: Brazil reports record single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases, deaths https://t.co/E7ydcLXD3Q 3 hours ago

AliAdnanAtoui

Ali Adnan Atoui Brazil reports record single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases, deaths - Washington Times https://t.co/sBDDGqdOx4 3 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Brazil reports record single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases, #deaths - May 20 @ 11:29 AM ET https://t.co/LGsNAz6PyP 5 hours ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Brazil reports record single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases, deaths https://t.co/E7ydcLXD3Q 6 hours ago

TheSun_NI

The Sun Brazil coronavirus deaths break records with 1,179 in a single day https://t.co/ZeMsKMie0f 6 hours ago

goodasyou

Jeremy Hooper @🏡 RT @NewsBFM: Brazil has recorded its highest daily rise in Covid-19 infections with 17,408 new cases. Health officials also reported a rec… 7 hours ago

NewsBFM

BFM News Brazil has recorded its highest daily rise in Covid-19 infections with 17,408 new cases. Health officials also rep… https://t.co/0D5SMqzxf0 8 hours ago


