Lorde Teases Fans With Promise of New Music The star previously delayed her upcoming third record back in October after the passing of her dog, Pearl.

But this week she revealed that new music is on the way.

Lorde, via newsletter Lorde, via newsletter Despite the current global health crisis, Lorde has been working remotely with Jack Antonoff on the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Melodrama.'

She warned the new material "will take a little longer" because she wants to create an album that will stand the test of time.

