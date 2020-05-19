Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Amphan made landfall with terrifying waves

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Cyclone Amphan made landfall with terrifying waves
India and Bangladesh brace as Cyclone Amphan barrels through the Bay of Bengal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

NEW DELHI (AP) — A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on Tuesday as authorities...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan to make landfall between 4 and 6 PM near Sunderbans, WB | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan to make landfall between 4 and 6 PM near Sunderbans, WB | Oneindia News

West Bengal braces for cyclone Amphan landfall between 4 and 6 PM, tidal waves up to 6 metres high expected; Ola has decided to lay of 1,400 employees as CEO says pandemic has severely hit revenues;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published
Super cyclone Amphan brings huge waves to India's east coast [Video]

Super cyclone Amphan brings huge waves to India's east coast

Heavy rain and huge waves are seen at the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday (May 20) as super cyclone Amphan advanced towards India's east coast.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:11Published