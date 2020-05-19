Cyclone Amphan made landfall with terrifying waves

Cyclone Amphan to make landfall between 4 and 6 PM near Sunderbans, WB | Oneindia NewsWest Bengal braces for cyclone Amphan landfall between 4 and 6 PM, tidal waves up to 6 metres high expected; Ola has decided to lay of 1,400 employees as CEO says pandemic has severely hit revenues;..
Super cyclone Amphan brings huge waves to India's east coastHeavy rain and huge waves are seen at the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday (May 20) as super cyclone Amphan advanced towards India's east coast.