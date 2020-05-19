Beyoncé Added as Guest Speaker for YouTube's Virtual Commencement Ceremony | Billboard News

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.
H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating SeniorsH-E-B will be holding a "Texas-sized" virtual ceremony complete with high-profile guests Wednesday evening to honor graduating high school and college seniors. Katie Johnston reports.
Senator slammed for 'looking a mess,' questionable comments in commencement speechA Nebraska senator has been widely criticized for making eyebrow-raising comments during a high school commencement speech.On May 16, Fremont High School hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its..