Beyoncé Added as Guest Speaker for YouTube's Virtual Commencement Ceremony | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Beyoncé Added as Guest Speaker for YouTube's Virtual Commencement Ceremony | Billboard News

Beyoncé Added as Guest Speaker for YouTube's Virtual Commencement Ceremony | Billboard News

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual...
Seattle Times - Published


