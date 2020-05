Carbon emissions have dropped under lockdown. Will it make a difference? Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 hours ago Carbon emissions have dropped under lockdown. Will it make a difference? Scientists say the reduction is likely to be only a “drop in the ocean” when it comes to turning around decades of climate change, but environmentalists are hopeful it will encourage a broader shift towards green energies.View on euronews 0

