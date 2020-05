During his virtual address to Columbia University Law graduates on Wednesday, 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said those tasked with enforcing the rule of law in the United States are "abusing their power", without naming names.

"The very people tasked with enforcing the rule of law are abusing their powers," Biden told the graduating class virtually from his home in Delaware.

"Our democracy is messy, but a free press and checks and balances hold that democratic project together," he added.

He did not name any specific names in his veiled reference.