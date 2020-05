Occurred on May 19, 2020 / St.

Petersburg, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "This was filmed on may 19th, 2020 in St.

Petersburg, FL, during quarantine as the result of new depression medications and TMS Therapy working well.

The house has since felt much more open and livable.

The original mess was caused by a major depressive disorder that I have had for over 20 years."