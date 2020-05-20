Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Becomes Victim Of Graduation Prank

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Watch: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Becomes Victim Of Graduation Prank

Watch: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Becomes Victim Of Graduation Prank

While coronavirus has robbed high school seniors of graduation ceremonies and parties, it has not succeeded in taking the traditional senior prank from them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tate Reeves chooses prison warden from Louisiana to lead MDOC [Video]

Gov. Tate Reeves chooses prison warden from Louisiana to lead MDOC

The governor announced the appointment of Burl Cain from Louisiana to be the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Governor releases guidelines to safely hold in-person worship services [Video]

Governor releases guidelines to safely hold in-person worship services

Gov. Tate Reeves has released a list of guidelines for houses of worship to safely hold in-person services.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 07:34Published