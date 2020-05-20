Watch: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Becomes Victim Of Graduation Prank

While coronavirus has robbed high school seniors of graduation ceremonies and parties, it has not succeeded in taking the traditional senior prank from them.
Gov. Tate Reeves chooses prison warden from Louisiana to lead MDOCThe governor announced the appointment of Burl Cain from Louisiana to be the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Governor releases guidelines to safely hold in-person worship servicesGov. Tate Reeves has released a list of guidelines for houses of worship to safely hold in-person services.