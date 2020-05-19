Goat Stolen From Baltimore Community Garden Returned

The group that runs a community garden in south Baltimore said Tuesday night that their stolen baby goat has been returned.
Michele Bell RT @AP_Oddities: Hoof would do that? Baltimore police say a baby goat stolen from a community garden is back home and unharmed. https://t.c… 17 minutes ago
vickie dailey Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners https://t.co/Tk2JoO8hXD 29 minutes ago
Denise M Dechene🌅 RT @LawyerLauren10: The most important story this week: Ed being returned safely. https://t.co/QaBcd9ONJC 2 hours ago
The Courts Are Always on the Ballot The most important story this week: Ed being returned safely. https://t.co/QaBcd9ONJC 2 hours ago
Chanapa Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners https://t.co/P3GLpeAJsw 2 hours ago
Prosperous Gardan Bowels & Putins
________________Eddie______________
Baltimore Police say goat stolen from Curtis Bay community gard… https://t.co/LfxZ5vAv0m 2 hours ago
The Reading Eagle Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners https://t.co/QNEhqpp4ZR 2 hours ago
Fabrizio Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners - ABC News
Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reu… https://t.co/VIdObASfFd 3 hours ago
Baby Goat Stolen From Community Garden, Group SaysThe group that runs a community garden in far southern Baltimore said two teenage boys stole a goat from the property overnight.
Goat Stolen From South Baltimore Community Garden, Group SaysThe group that runs a community garden in far southern Baltimore said two teenage boys stole a goat from the property overnight. Credit: Filbert Street Garden