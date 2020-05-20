Jason Derulo is getting dragged for 'stealing' a song off from a teenage TikToker

Jason Derulo is sparking a wave of internet outrage after being accused of “lifting” his new song from a teenage musician.The controversy began when the “Want You To Want Me” singer, who in recent months has become increasingly popular on TikTok.shared a snippet of his new song, called “Savage Love".The track, teased by Derulo on May 10, features an instrumental called “Laxed (Siren Beat),” which has become one of TikTok’s most omnipresent sounds.As of May 20, the beat has appeared in more than 36 million videos on the platform.“Laxed (Siren Beat)” isn’t originally Derulo’s sound, though.In fact, the instrumental was created by Joshua Nanai, a 17-year-old Polynesian producer from New Zealand, according to Newshub.When Derulo first shared “Savage Love,” he gave no credit to Nanai or his instrumental, Variety reported.

That decision led to a wave of social media backlash.“It’s a really good song, but it wouldn’t be a good song without the beat that was clearly made by [Nanai],” one Twitter user wrote.Others took the song as an act of cultural appropriation, claiming Derulo also didn’t acknowledge the instrumental’s importance as a piece of Polynesian culture.Derulo ultimately credited Nanai for the instrumental, but, as Variety notes, only in the comments on his original TikTok sharing the track.Additionally, Variety reports that, as of now, Nanai has not been compensated at all for the use of his music