10 reported dead as strong winds and rain lash India's West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has caused destruction in eastern India's West Bengal, with at least 10 reportedly dead.
Video filmed in New Town, Kolkata on Wednesday (May 20) shows strong wind and rain sweeping through trees as Cyclone Amphan intensified.
Cyclone Amphan made landfall with terrifying wavesIndia and Bangladesh brace as Cyclone Amphan barrels through the Bay of Bengal
Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, BangladeshMost powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.