10 reported dead as strong winds and rain lash India's West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has caused destruction in eastern India's West Bengal, with at least 10 reportedly dead.

Video filmed in New Town, Kolkata on Wednesday (May 20) shows strong wind and rain sweeping through trees as Cyclone Amphan intensified.

Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE updates: Second super cyclone after 1999, moving with wind speed of 200-240 kmph, says IMD

Odisha and West Bengal state government have started evacuating people from coastal areas to safer...
DNA - Published


