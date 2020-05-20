Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Ben Schaeffer And Rob Roberts

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Remembering Ben Schaeffer And Rob Roberts

Remembering Ben Schaeffer And Rob Roberts

We continue to pay tribute to people who have died from COVID-19.

Today, we honor two public servants committed to helping others; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyTransitApp

MyTransit Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering MTA Conductor Ben Schaeffer And NJ Police Officer Rob Roberts - msnNOW… https://t.co/fOGlDjmO4k 3 days ago

TwuNew

TWU New York/New Jersey State Conference RT @transportworker: #Covid_19 is an invisible, silent killer, ravaging the lives of too many families. Ben Schaeffer was a passionate TWU… 4 days ago

transportworker

TWU #Covid_19 is an invisible, silent killer, ravaging the lives of too many families. Ben Schaeffer was a passionate T… https://t.co/IzY9p1JZOU 5 days ago

local1321

Queens Library Guild RT @TWULocal100: Heartfelt tribute to Conductor Ben Schaeffer by @JessicaMooreTV on @WCBSTV this afternoon. Thank you for the recognition o… 5 days ago

RetiredNYCPD

Blue Lives Matter Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering NY MTA Conductor Ben Schaeffer And Glen Ridge N.J. Police Officer Rob Roberts https://t.co/aMnrimMTA6 5 days ago

gsobserver

Garden State Observer Remembering MTA Conductor Ben Schaeffer And N.J. Police Officer Rob Roberts – CBS New York https://t.co/blMvQ2XMnx 5 days ago