Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks House Democrats From Seeing Mueller Grand Jury Material

Bill Bouchard RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Justice delayed is justice denied: Court temporarily blocks Mueller grand jury material from being turned over to Hous… 3 seconds ago
John Scotus Supreme Court temporarily blocks Mueller grand jury material from being turned over to House https://t.co/f4AEfT5mQS via @nbcnews 19 seconds ago
(((Susan Adamec))) RT @MMineiro_CNS: The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to temporarily block an order for the Trump administration to hand over to House Democ… 19 seconds ago
DrZG28Medical RT @adriandt31: SCOTUS temporarily denies a motion Wed from House Dems to obtain grand jury testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mu… 1 minute ago
Kat Wroblewski Supreme Court temporarily blocks Mueller grand jury material from being turned over to House #SmartNews https://t.co/22LvgSsym2 2 minutes ago
❤Diana Logue❤Resister❤ Supreme Court temporarily blocks Mueller grand jury material from being turned over to House - AOL News https://t.co/mONUf14Ce4 2 minutes ago
SraVonClaus Hmmm. Must be some really incriminating information that keeps getting blocked. If you didnt do anything wrong, le… https://t.co/eZG5jKQGC8 2 minutes ago
TheUnicorn999 RT @mitch61nm: The SCOTUS is no longer of the people. It has become, like the DOJ, trump’s lap dogs (Kavanaugh/Gorsuch). Court gave the DOJ… 2 minutes ago
Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration On Shielding Mueller Probe Grand Jury MaterialsThe Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in a key ruling.