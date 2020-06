Baltimore Co. Appliance Repair Company facing charges Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:02s - Published 3 weeks ago Baltimore Co. Appliance Repair Company facing charges Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed charges against AllStar Appliance Repair and its owner Eric Solomon alleging the business engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices that violate Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this