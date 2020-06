Capital Funding Group continues Meals For Healthcare Heroes Initiative

HEALTHCARE WORKERS.

CAPITALFUNDING GROUP CONTINUED ITSMEALS FOR HEALTHCARE HEROESINITIATIVE TODAY.

IT SUPPORTSWORKERS WHILE GIVING LOCALRESTAURANTS A BOOST.

CFG ANDCFG BANK REINVESTED SOME OFTHE MONEY EARNED FROMFACILITATING PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM LOANS TOHELP LOCAL RESTAURANTS HIREBACK EMPLOYEES TO PROVIDE THEMEALS.

TOAY THEY WEREDELIVERED TO STAFF AT FUTURECARE NORTH POINT.

"They cometo work everyday theyre takingcare of loved ones.

They'relike second family to thesepeople because their existingfamily can't come in and visitthem everyday so we wanted toshow our appreciation to themfor what they do showing upevery day and doing theirjob." CONGRESSMAN DUTRUPPERSBERGER HELPED DELIVERMEALS TODAY AS WELL.

485 MEALSWERE HANDED OUT LAST WEEK.THIS WEEK AND NEXT WEEK...CFGAND CFG BANK WILL COMPLETEELEVEN DELIVERIES.

IN THEEND...MORE THAN ━THOUSAND