No answers on 'Big Bang' heard overnight in North Buffalo

Authorities are still in the dark on what caused the loud booms heard around 2:30 a.m.

IF YOU WERE STARTLED AWAKE BY LOUD SUCCESSIVE BOOMS AROUND 2:30 LAST NIGHT YOU'RE NOT ALONE.

THEYSPANNED SEVERALNEIGHBORHOODS ANDLED TO A LOT OF 9-1-1CALLS."WE RECEIVEDAPPROXIMATELY 15 TO20 9-1-1 CALLS ON IT."AND THAT'S JUST THECITY OF BUFFALOALONE.

THE BOOMSWERE ALSO HEARD INKENMORE, THE TOWNOF TONAWANDA, ANDUP TOWARDS U-B.MIKE IN AMHERSTTHINKS THEY SOUNDEDLIKE FIREWORKS.

BUTCOULDN'T SEE ANYGOING OFF.

JOEY INBUFFALO SAYS ANEIGHBOR SAWFIREWORKS GOING OFFAT MAIN & HERTEL INBUFFALO.

BUT B-P-DCAPTAIN JEFF RINALDOSAYS THAT'S UNLIKELY."IT IS DIFFICULT, BUTON A TUESDAY, OR ISHOULD SAY AWEDNESDAY AROUND2:45 A-M AROUND THEEND OF MAY, IT'SUNUSUAL TO GETFIREWORK CALLS,ESPECIALLY THATMANY LOCATIONS, ANDAGAIN IT DID STRETCHTHROUGHOUT ACOUPLE DIFFERENTPOLICE DISTRICTS."OTHER THEORIES ONSOCIAL MEDIA INCLUDEA LOW-FLYING JET ORAN AFTERSHOCK FROMYESTERDAY'S SMALLEARTHQUAKE INHAMBURG.

BUT WITHNO INJURIES ORPROPERTY DAMAGE,B-P-D HAS ALSO RULEDOUT SOME OTHERPOSSIBILITIES."THERE WAS NOEVIDENCE OF SHOTSFIRED RECOVERED BYANY OFFICERS.

ANDADDITIONALLY, WEDIDN'T NOTICE OREXPERIENCE ANYCAUSES OF POWEROUTAGES OR FIRES."SO UNFORTUNATELYTHE SHORT ANSWER ISNO ANSWER.

BUTACCORDING TORESEARCH FROM THEWORLD CONFERENCEOF EARTH QUAKEENGINEERINGAFTERSHOCKS THATFAR AWAY AND IN SUCHSHORT SUCCESSIONWOULD NORMALLYREQUIRE A MULARGER MAGNITUDETHAN MONDAY'S TWOPOINT THREE INHAMBURG.

