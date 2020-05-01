Movie Theaters Allowed To Reopen Friday

Movie theaters in Iowa are allowed to reopen.

Smaller units of government.

Right now?

A movie would sound good?

Regardless of genre.

And for iowans looking for something on the big screen?

You'll soon get your chance to watch your hollywood flicks again.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city.

Alex?

What is the status of movie theatres?.xxx amy?

Life has seemed to be at a standstill?

Including here at movie theatres like mason city's cinema west.

You might be able to see some of these posters have started to fade.

Well soon?

These posters will be changed out?

And new ones will be brought in.

Governor reynolds announced that theatres will be allowed to reopen this friday?

With appropriate health measures of course.

I reached out to the parent company of cinema west ?

?c theatres?

To see what their plans are for reopening.

Vice president tony tillemans (til?u?mins) says it will be just a bit longer before their theatres?

Including mason city's?

Will reopen?

As they're working to ensure customers and "we're working through stuff right now, i can tell you that we're not reopening this weekend.

I would say we probably aren't looking to open until the later part of movie distribution to platforms like streaming?

And new production has been shut down for the time being?

Tillemans says the theatres will be showing classic and recent releases?

Such as wonder woman.

Live in mason cit?alex jirgens kimt news 3 thank you alex.

Theatres can reopen as long as they are at half of normal capacity?

And ensuring six feet of distance between movi?

Goers.

Othe theatres and performance venues will not be allowed to reopen yet.///