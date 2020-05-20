Global  

Isiah Thomas: 'The Last Dance' has showed the impact the Bad Boy Pistons have had on the modern NBA

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Isiah Thomas: 'The Last Dance' has showed the impact the Bad Boy Pistons have had on the modern NBA

Isiah Thomas: 'The Last Dance' has showed the impact the Bad Boy Pistons have had on the modern NBA

2-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas joins today's show to share his thoughts on Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance.'

Hear why Isiah thinks the documentary has showed the impact that the Bad Boy Pistons have had on modern basketball.

Isiah Thomas: Up until 'The Last Dance' I didn't think MJ had anything to do with being left off the Dream Team [Video]

Isiah Thomas: Up until 'The Last Dance' I didn't think MJ had anything to do with being left off the Dream Team

2-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas joins today's show to share his thoughts on Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance.' Hear Isiah's thoughts on if MJ was the reason he was left off the Dream Team in 1992.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published
Isiah Thomas on MJ's comments about their relationship: 'We were pretty surprised to hear those words come out of his mouth' [Video]

Isiah Thomas on MJ's comments about their relationship: 'We were pretty surprised to hear those words come out of his mouth'

2-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas joins today's show to share his thoughts on Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance'. Isiah says he was 'shocked' to hear Jordan's comments about their relationship.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published