Local coffee shop honors Terre Haute police officer who lost his life to ALS

New for you tonight at 6.... one terre haute coffee shop is honoring a police officer.
Terre haute police officer brian worley died in 20-16.
He lived with a-l-s.
May is "a-l-s awareness month".
That's why "gingersnaps coffee house and cafe" is honoring worley.
This week... the coffee shop is donating 20 percent of sales to the "a-l-s foundation" organizers say this is just one way to honor the legacy of a man who meant so much to his community.
"we've been friends with brian for years before the diagnosis.
To watch the rapid decline its heartbreaking.
There's a lot of families that have been through this."
The fundraiser lasts through
