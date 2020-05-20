Global  

Local coffee shop honors Terre Haute police officer who lost his life to ALS
New for you tonight at 6.... one terre haute coffee shop is honoring a police officer.

Terre haute police officer brian worley died in 20-16.

He lived with a-l-s.

May is "a-l-s awareness month".

That's why "gingersnaps coffee house and cafe" is honoring worley.

This week... the coffee shop is donating 20 percent of sales to the "a-l-s foundation" organizers say this is just one way to honor the legacy of a man who meant so much to his community.

"we've been friends with brian for years before the diagnosis.

To watch the rapid decline its heartbreaking.

There's a lot of families that have been through this."

