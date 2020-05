Rise in hospitalizations being monitored by state and county as we enter phase 1

INFORMATION.MADISON.IT WAS ANOTHERSMALL SIGN OFRETURNING TONORMALCY TODAY.THIS WAS THE FIRSTIN-PERSON BRIEFINGHELD BY THE COUNTYEXECUTIVE SINCEMARCH 17.HE SAYS THAT...ASWE'RE SEEING THATSMALL UPTICK INDEATHS ACROSS THESTATE -- HERE ATHOME WE ARE ALSOSEEING A SMALL BUTSTEADY RISE INHOSPITALIZATIONSOVER THE LASTMONTH.186 PEOPLE ARE INERIE COUNTYHOSPITALS AS OFMONDAY.35 PEOPLE HAVE BEENADMITTED SINCE THEBEGINNING OF THEWEEK WHEN WESTARTED TO GEAR UPFOR PHASE ONE OFREOPENING.ON THE POSITIVE SIDE-- 17 PEOPLE HAVEBEEN DISCHARGED.ERIE COUNTYEXECUTIVE MARKPOLONCARZ SAYS THESTATE AND COUNTYARE MONITORINGTHESE NUMBERS TOMAKE SURE WE DON'TSEE A SPIKE IN CASESLIKE SOME OF THEREGIONS THATOPENED BEFOREOURS.I DO KNOW THAT THECENTRAL REGION HASHAD MORE THANDOUBLE INHOSPITALIZATIONS, THEHIGHEST THEY'VE EVERHAD.

AND THE FINGERLAKES -- ROCHESTER--HAS HAD THE HIGHESTTHEY'VE EVER HAD.

IT'SVERY CONCERNINGAND WE'RE WATCHINGOUT FOR THATBECUASE WE DON'TWANT TO DO THE SAMETHING: HAVE THISREOPENING AND THENWTCH OURHOSPITALIZATION GOUP AND OUR DEATHSGO UP IN THEHOSPITALS AND THENTHEORETICALLY NOTONLY NOT MOVE TOPHASE TWO BUTPOTENTIALLY HAVE TOGO BACKWARDS TOPHASE ZERO SO TOSPEAK.THE DATA THE COUNTYHAS COLLECTEDSHOWS THE YOUNGERPOPULATION -- 64 ANDUNDER -- ARE BEINGHOSPITALIZED ATSIGNIFICANTLYLOWER RATES WHILETHE RATES FOR THEOLDER POPULATION --65 AND UP -- AREGROWING.POLONCARZ SAYSWHILE THE NUMBERSMAY BE GOING UP --IT'S ABOUT HOSPITALAND ICU BEDAVAILABILITY -- IF WECAN KEEP THOSEBEDS OPEN WESHOULD BE "OKAY" TOGO TO PHASE TWO ATTHE END OF THEMONTH.IN BUFFALO, 7EWN.