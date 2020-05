Years before the Edenville dam broke, federal and state warnings went unheeded Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:56s - Published 52 minutes ago Years before the Edenville dam broke, federal and state warnings went unheeded The devastation wreaked by the collapse of the Edenville Dam followed a 16-year battle between the dam’s owner and federal and state regulators that ultimately failed to bring the dam into compliance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Frying Pan, Meet Fire: 500-Year Flood Hits Central Michigan Amid Pandemic



Days of heavy rain in central Michigan have triggered a 500-year flood, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. The flood of the Tittabawassee River in Midland led to the failure of two dams and.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published now