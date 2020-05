StubHub changes its refund policy during COVID-19 pandemic, how you can still get your money back

7 Eyewitness News and The Rebound Buffalo helped a Western New Yorker get a ticket refund from StubHub, after she was told a credit voucher was the only option.

REMEMBER WHENTHIS WAS GOING TOBE "THE SUMMER OFCONCERTS" INWESTERN NEW YORK?BIG NAMES LIKE THEROLLING STONES..LUKE BRYAN..

BILLYJOEL AND JUSTINBIEBER...CHICAGO ANDEARTH WIND ANDFIRE.... ALLSCHEDULED TO ROLLINTO TOWN... UNTILCOVID-19 CHANGEDEVERYTHING.SO WHAT HAPPENS IFYOU ALREADYBOUGHT A TICKET?7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER GILATMELAMED IS HELPINGYOU MAKE ENDSMEET..

SHE FOUNDOUT GETTING AREFUND CAN BEHARDER THAN YOUTHINK.ADAM SANDLER ATKEYBANK CENTER"I WAS LIKE OH MYGOD THIS IS SOPERFECT."ONE OF MANY BIGTIME ACTS SLATED TOCOME TO WESTERNNEW YORK THISSEASON.ERIN MARALLI OFCHEEKTOWAGA KNEWIT WAS THE PERFECTANNIVERSARY GIFTFOR HER FIANCE."HE IS LIKE HISNUMBER ONE FANLAUGHS."BUT THE APRIL 25THSHOW WASCANCELED.AND WHEN MARALLITRIED TO GET A MORETHAN $200 REFUNDFROM STUBHUB."I'VE KIND OF BEENGIVEN THE RUNAROUND."SHE HAD NO LUCK.ON MARCH 7TH.STUBHUB SENT HERAND OTHERCUSTOMERS THEIRREFUND POLICY.THE OPTIONS A FULLREFUND OR A 120%COUPON.BUT BY THE TIME HERSHOW WASCANCELED.

STUBHUB'S POLICYCHANGED.NOW THEIR WEBSITESHOWS THE 120%VOUCHER AS THEONLY OPTION.MARRALI JUST WANTSHER MONEY BACK.AND SHE'S NOT THEONLY ONE.

THERE'S ACLASS ACTIONLAWSUIT AGAINSTSTUBHUB FROMPEOPLE WHO WANT AREFUND TOO."BESIDES ADAMSANDLER ALL HE LIKESIS HOCKEY, AND WEDON'T SEE THATSTARTING UP ANYTIMESOON EITHER.

SOWE'RE AFRAID THATIT'S JUST GONNA BEMONEY THROWN TOTHE WIND.""BUT NEW YORKERSARE IN LUCK.STUBHUB IS REQUIREDTO REFUND NEWYORKERS.

ANDCONSUMERS IN 13OTHER STATES.

DUETO STATES CONSUMERPROTECTION LAWS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSBROUGHT THIS TOSTUBHUB'S ATTENTIONON MARRALI'S BEHALF.THE COMPANY NOWSAYS IT WILL ISSUEHER A FULL REFUND.""I'D RATHER HAVE THEMONEY AND HAVE HIMGET SOMETHING HEWANTS."AS FOR OTHER MAJORVENDORSTICKETMASTER ANDLIVE NATION BOTH SAYTHEY AUTOMATICALLYREFUND CANCELEDSHOWS.GILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.