Recycling company purchases destroyed cars from massive fire

THOUSANDS OF RENTAL CARS BURST INTO FLAMES AT AN R-S-W PARKING LOT LAST MONTH. A LOCAL COMPANY IS NOW USING THOSE SCORCHED CARS TO HELP ITS EMPLOYEES MAKE ENDS MEET. AS PART OF OUR SOUTHWEST FLORIDA REBOUND SERIES WE'RE WALKING YOU THIS LATEST WAY PEOPLE ARE SUPPORTING EACH OTHER DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.

ALL OF THESE CARS ARE NOW AT GARDEN STREET IRON AND METAL.

THE CARS WILL CREATE NEWPROJECTS FOR WORKERS AS THEY TRYTO BOUNCE BACK FROM THEIR RECENTDECLINE IN BUSINESS.BRIGHT ORANGE FLAMES AND HEAVYCLOUDS OF SMOKE.

PEOPLE COULDN’THELP BUT STOP AND WATCH.I just wanted to see what wasreally going on.THE LARGE FIRE BROKE OUT APRILTHIRD SCORCHING MORE THAN THREETHOUSAND RENTAL CARS AT AN RSWPARKING LOT.I’ve never seen anything likethis before, and hopefully we’llnever see it again.

That was alot of damage.GARDEN STREET IRON AND METALPURCHASED 25 HUNDRED OF THOSEDESTROYED RENTAL CARS FROM AVIS,BUDGET AND ENTERPRISE.

THECOMPANY’S PRESIDENT ROBERT WEBERTOOK A QUICK BREAK FROM LOADINGCARS AT RSW TO TALK TO US.Good for our business herelocally.

To help support us andkeep our employees working.HE SAYS THE COMPANY’S INTAKE HASBEEN DOWN BY 60 TO 70 PERCENTSINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED.

BUTTHANKS TO THE RECENT PURCHASEHE’LL BE ABLE TO KEEP ALL OF HISEMPLOYEES WORKING FULL-TIME.THEY’LL EARN SOME REVENUE ONCETHEY SELL THE RECYCLED PARTS TOLOCAL STEEL AND ALUMINUM MILLS.THEY’RE ALSO HELPING RSW CLEANUP THE BIG MESS THE FIRE LEFT.We’re working with theenvironmental people and stufflike that.

They’ll come inbehind us and test all the soilsand stuff.LLTAG: THE FLORIDA FIRE MARSHALIS STILL INVESTIGATING WHATCAUSED THIS FIRE.