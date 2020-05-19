Halle Berry's New Movie

Halle will star alongside Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's latest movie that focuses on the Moon being on a collision course with Earth.



Tweets about this 🐾🥾🏕️xyzealous🏕️🥾🐾 RT @atomtickets: Emmerich's upcoming disaster movie has the moon knocked out of orbit and hurtling toward Earth with extinction-level veloc… 1 hour ago Kunzitoons RT @Epiloguers: CATWOMAN (2004) Man this movie is SO BAD Halle Berry became one of only six actors in history to possess both an Oscar an… 2 hours ago Eligible for three diamonds •⁷ Catwoman is Halle Berry worse movie 2 hours ago 360WiSE TV ® Coming Soon #360WiseTV Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's Disaster Thriller Moonfall… https://t.co/jLJVCeLHwx 2 hours ago BlackDragon1288 Catwoman, one of the most terrible superhero movies ever made that stars Halle Berry and the ex-madtv lady who voic… https://t.co/M78RcajzA8 2 hours ago Sarah Marrs Halle Berry will star in Moonfall, a movie about the moon crashing into Earth. It's already in the running for stup… https://t.co/FDOXfCeFI9 3 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall - Halle Berry has joined the cast of 'Moonfall'. The 53-year-old actress wil… https://t.co/O4bLcve1Wy 3 hours ago Jon Fuge Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's Disaster Thriller Moonfall https://t.co/kHR1lOLkxJ 4 hours ago