Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shield for businesses Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:14s - Published 23 hours ago Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shield for businesses A Barberton manufacturing company impacted by the coronavirus is reinventing itself by making retractable shields that businesses can use as protective barriers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marie RT @WEWS: Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shield for businesses https://t.co/1H4U2ULGbV 22 hours ago News 5 Cleveland Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shield for businesses https://t.co/1H4U2ULGbV 22 hours ago Stacey RT @bobjonesTV: Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shields https://t.co/SdOoVFtEzR 23 hours ago Bob Jones WEWS Barberton company making retractable coronavirus shields https://t.co/SdOoVFtEzR 23 hours ago