Columbus Fire Department Training

Trench rescue training is very meticulous according to captain marco rodriguez// it's a week long training course of 40 hours of on hands intense training// rodriguez says it's mostly all hands on.

Part of it includes on learning how to stabilizing a trench to prevent it from collapsing.

Steps are also taken to determine what type of equipment to use to get potential victims out// "trench rescue is extremely advanced, disciplined.

It's something we have to do.

We to have someone trained in that.

Why is it important?

Everyday in your city you see guys in trenches.

Whether it's contractors working on highways or developing a new area or new subdivision."

Columbus fire and rescue has trench training once a year.

A trench for first responders is considered a pace that's four feet or greater.