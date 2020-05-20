From downtown evansville with the latest on this story.

Megan?

The deadline for the absentee ballot applications is tomorrow--but this comes after more than 300 applications mailed out already had the democratic party box checked off.

The vanderburgh county board of elections have notified people after ballot applications were rejected.

The rejected applications were sent out by a volunteer not affiliated with the election office----and according to the vanderburgh county clerk carla hayden--- more than 300 applications mailed out by the person already had the democratic party box checked off.

Hayden says after being asked to stop by the elections office --- postmarks reveal it continued.

"it's unforunate in its tying up a lot of my staff when we have other things we need to be getting ready for and an influx of absentee ballot aplications that are legitimate that because people are choosing to go by mail more in this election than weve had in the pass so in addition to doing what we regularly work to turn around and send somebody aplication to fill it out so were having to touch it twice."

The board of elections has sent their findings to the prosecutor office,.

The elections office has mailed out new applications before tomorrow night's deadline.

44news reached out to the vanderburgh county democratic party-- chairperson edie hardcastle tells us they are looking into the applications; reporting in evansville-- md--44news.

We've seen off and