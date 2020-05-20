Global  

JoJo Siwa's Birthday Party Proves She's Owning Her Style

Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 03:02s
JoJo Siwa celebrates her 17th birthday with a JoJo Siwa themed birthday party.

She claps back at her haters by owning her style with this iconic celebration and people on the internet have strong reactions.

0
