Frying Pan, Meet Fire: 500-Year Flood Hits Central Michigan Amid Pandemic

Days of heavy rain in central Michigan have triggered a 500-year flood, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The flood of the Tittabawassee River in Midland led to the failure of two dams and the flooding of the town.

Rising flood waters, already as high as five feet, reached historic levels and were expected to continue rising.

Never in my whole life have we seen the dam fail.

Mark Bone, Business owner and Midland resident Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer had said earlier that parts of Midland, including downtown, could be under 9 feet of water by Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reported the Tittabawassee crested at midday at about 35 feet - some 3 feet lower than had been expected.