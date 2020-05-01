Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is about to be released from prison.

According to Business Insider, the early release is linked to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

A source says Cohen will serve out the rest of his three-year sentence from home confinement.

Cohen, who admitted arranging hush money payments from then-candidate Donald Trump to Stormy Daniels, was scheduled for release in November, 2021.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign-finance violations as well as making false statements to Congress.