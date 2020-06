Pilot Killed After Small Plane Crashes At Santa Maria School After Departing Van Nuys Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 weeks ago Pilot Killed After Small Plane Crashes At Santa Maria School After Departing Van Nuys A pilot is dead after a single-engine plane crashed on the grounds of an elementary school in Santa Maria Wednesday morning in northern Santa Barbara County, bursting into flames. 0

