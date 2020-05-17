Happy Anniversary Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly wrote a "beautiful, sentimental message" for Prince Harry on their second wedding anniversary.
ilona RT @thenikkidiaries: Two years ago today - the greatest royal wedding ever ❤️
Happy anniversary Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Sussex 💍… 23 minutes ago
ilona RT @thenikkidiaries: A moment shared by almost 2 billion people & 2 years later, we still stan!
Happy Anniversary Prince Harry and Meghan… 24 minutes ago
ilona RT @PopPulseSA: Happy second wedding anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ❤️🌹❤️. https://t.co/ATtTYK99JW 24 minutes ago
Social distance RT @FeminaIndia: Two years back, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took nuptials vows in a fairytale wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle today.… 24 minutes ago
Walie😝 RT @freepeeper: One of the beautiful video tributes done for #HarryandMeghan anniversary. Great song choice. Click the link and subscribe t… 1 hour ago
Rani Ray Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer wishes them a happy anniversary as he posts rare photos from their wedd… https://t.co/TFVTI1jGxg 2 hours ago
𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗘 👶🏻📚 One of the beautiful video tributes done for #HarryandMeghan anniversary. Great song choice. Click the link and sub… https://t.co/vX6JZC6TWa 2 hours ago
Prince Harry Support RT @BritishGQ: Happy second anniversary to the stylish couple. #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/YwNAp632ga 2 hours ago
'They're like father and son': Prince Harry's bond with David FosterPrince Harry has a "father and son" relationship with David Foster, according to David's wife Katharine McPhee.
New Princess Diana documentary could 'provide closure' or 'open new wounds' for William and HarryThere have been many books and documentaries about Princess Diana over the years but now Netflix is reportedly set to drop a new four part series titled "Being Me: Diana"