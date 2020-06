UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in judicial custody for 14 days

A Lucknow Court has sent UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu to judicial custody for 14 days.

Ajay Kumar Lallu's medical test and corona test have also been done by the administration before keeping him in custody.

He'll be lodged in a temporary jail.

Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested in connection with protest by Congress leaders over issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers.