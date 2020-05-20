Global  

Watch: Rooftop of school blown away by strong winds due to cyclone 'Amphan' in Howrah

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Rooftop of a school in Howrah was blown away by strong winds as cyclone 'Amphan' hit the state on May 20.

Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans.

