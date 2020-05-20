Watch: Rooftop of school blown away by strong winds due to cyclone 'Amphan' in Howrah

Rooftop of a school in Howrah was blown away by strong winds as cyclone 'Amphan' hit the state on May 20.
Cyclone Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans.
Heavy rain, strong winds in WB's Asansol due to impact of cyclone 'Amphan'Asansol received heavy rain and strong winds due to cyclone 'Amphan'. Local lives got affected due to it. Cyclone 'Amphan' crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands..
10 reported dead as strong winds and rain lash India's West Bengal during Cyclone AmphanCyclone Amphan has caused destruction in eastern India's West Bengal, with at least 10 reportedly dead.
Video filmed in New Town, Kolkata on Wednesday (May 20) shows strong wind and rain sweeping..